Markets

Neobank Wirex Expands Stablecoin Roster

The Singapore dollar-pegged XSGD from StraitsX joins euro and US dollar-backed stablecoin pairs

by Macauley Peterson /
FinanceMarkets

StraitsX Launches Indonesian Rupiah Stablecoin

Indonesia has more crypto than stock traders and a burgeoning DeFi industry. StraitsX also issues the SGD stablecoin in Singapore.

by Sam Reynolds /
Policy

Singapore Strives to be Home for Stablecoins, but Challenges Lie Ahead

Legacy policy might get in the way of a progressive, sound crypto framework, leaving the market to seek stablecoins that approximate a dollar-proxy.

by Sam Reynolds /
DeFiPolicy

A Majority of Stablecoins will be Non-USD, says StraitsX Co-Founder

Issuer of SGD stablecoin, XSGD, is bullish on the market for stablecoins not pegged to the US dollar.

by Sam Reynolds /

