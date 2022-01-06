Aymeric Salley
The Singapore dollar-pegged XSGD from StraitsX joins euro and US dollar-backed stablecoin pairs
by Macauley Peterson /
Indonesia has more crypto than stock traders and a burgeoning DeFi industry. StraitsX also issues the SGD stablecoin in Singapore.
Legacy policy might get in the way of a progressive, sound crypto framework, leaving the market to seek stablecoins that approximate a dollar-proxy.
Issuer of SGD stablecoin, XSGD, is bullish on the market for stablecoins not pegged to the US dollar.