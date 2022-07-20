Babel Finance

Babel Finance, a leading provider of crypto financial services, has gained significant traction in the world of blockchain and digital assets with its innovative approach to lending, borrowing, and asset management. With a focus on providing liquidity and financial solutions for cryptocurrency investors and institutions, Babel Finance offers a range of services, including collateralized loans, investment products, and trading solutions. The company also places a strong emphasis on security and risk management, providing users with sophisticated tools to manage their positions and minimize potential losses. Follow Blockworks for the latest news, insights, expert analysis, and comprehensive coverage on Babel Finance and other leading players in the crypto financial services space.
Markets

The Same Law Firm Is Representing Celsius, Voyager and Babel Finance

Kirkland & Ellis is looking to position itself as a leader in crypto restructuring

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Troubled Lender Babel Finance Reportedly Hires US Investment Bank Houlihan Lokey

Reported engagement with the restructuring and merger and acquisition specialist follows liquidity issues at crypto lender Babel Finance

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Babel Finance Suffers Executive Exits Amid Liquidity Crunch

Key staff are being axed or voluntarily leaving troubled cryptocurrency lender Babel Finance, a source told Blockworks

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Crypto Firms On Alert During Market Uncertainty as 3AC Defaults

Timeline: Grappling with volatility, crypto firms are halting withdrawals, carrying out emergency assessments and preparing for a bear market

by Jocelyn Yang /
Markets

Babel Finance Working To Ease ‘Unusual Liquidity Pressures’

The crypto financial services provider suspended redemptions and withdrawals from its products on Friday

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Babel Finance Valued at $2B After Latest Fundraise

$80 million Series B round follows the company’s $40 million raise a year ago

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: 21Shares Taps Ex-Uber Exec to Lead Product Roadmap

Former marketing executive at OKcoin and Microsoft joins new crypto exchange

by Ben Strack /

