Babel Finance
Babel Finance, a leading provider of crypto financial services, has gained significant traction in the world of blockchain and digital assets with its innovative approach to lending, borrowing, and asset management. With a focus on providing liquidity and financial solutions for cryptocurrency investors and institutions, Babel Finance offers a range of services, including collateralized loans, investment products, and trading solutions. The company also places a strong emphasis on security and risk management, providing users with sophisticated tools to manage their positions and minimize potential losses. Follow Blockworks for the latest news, insights, expert analysis, and comprehensive coverage on Babel Finance and other leading players in the crypto financial services space.
Kirkland & Ellis is looking to position itself as a leader in crypto restructuring
by Jack Kubinec /
Reported engagement with the restructuring and merger and acquisition specialist follows liquidity issues at crypto lender Babel Finance
Key staff are being axed or voluntarily leaving troubled cryptocurrency lender Babel Finance, a source told Blockworks
by Shalini Nagarajan /
Timeline: Grappling with volatility, crypto firms are halting withdrawals, carrying out emergency assessments and preparing for a bear market
by Jocelyn Yang /
The crypto financial services provider suspended redemptions and withdrawals from its products on Friday
$80 million Series B round follows the company’s $40 million raise a year ago
Former marketing executive at OKcoin and Microsoft joins new crypto exchange