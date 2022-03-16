Biden

Policy

The Crypto Conundrum: How Fintechs Can Close the Trust Gap With More Regulation Brewing

Traditional finance, which has a long history of adapting to regulatory changes, is seemingly gaining momentum as a trusted provider of specialized crypto products and services

Markets

Market Wrap: Crypto Rises as European Mining Ban Falls Through

The EU bill to regulate crypto removed language that would have effectively banned mining, sending crypto markets up, while equities fell amid tensions with Russia

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Stocks, Cryptos Fall as US Looks For New Ways to Punish Putin

Biden announced plans among the US, European Union and G7 nations to remove Russia’s trade status, deepening the economic burden on the country

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Ukraine-Russia Talks Fail, Inflation Hits 40-Year High

Talks between Russia and Ukraine ended in a stalemate, leaving investors with little hope for a diplomatic end to the conflict

by Luke Conway /
FinanceMarkets

Will Biden’s Executive Order Speed Up Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval?

Fund groups weigh in on how the governmental actions could affect their applications

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Biden’s Crypto Executive Order May Be ‘Watershed Moment’ Despite Lack of Specifics

Crypto legislation will likely play out over years, rather than months, industry participants say

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Markets

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Jumps After White House Rolls Out Crypto Executive Order

The cryptocurrency was up as much as almost 10% intraday, before ending stock trading with a 7.96% pop

by Luke Conway /
MarketsPolicy

Biden Signs Crypto Executive Order Promoting “Responsible Innovation”

The long-awaited executive order sets high-level goals for federal policy, but the details are yet to become clear

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Crypto Industry Awaits Biden’s Reported Crypto Executive Order

President Biden is expected to make the executive branch’s stance on cryptocurrency more clear

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Biden Nominee for Treasury’s Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Unit Prioritizes ‘New Regulations’ Around Cryptocurrency

Brian Nelson notes importance of balancing laws with support of “responsible innovation”

by Ben Strack /
Markets

White House Adviser Owns Between $1M and $5M in Bitcoin

Biden’s special assistance for tech and competition policy also holds at least $100,000 in crypto storage platform Filecoin.

by Ben Strack /

