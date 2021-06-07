Bitcoin 2021

Finance

Bitcoin 2021: A Cult of Money?

The two-day event, three-day for those willing to shell out an extra $14,000+ for a Whale Day pass, was the country’s first major conference since the start of the pandemic.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

El Salvador to Become First Nation With Bitcoin as Legal Tender

“In order to mitigate the negative impact from central banks, it becomes necessary to authorize the circulation of a digital currency with the supply that cannot be controlled by any central bank,” said El Salvador President Nayib Bukele via video at Bitcoin 2021.

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Blockstream and Square Partner on Solar-Powered Bitcoin Mine

The companies hope to show how bitcoin mining can use renewable energy and help advance the transition into clean energy.

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Bitcoin 2021 Panelists: The Cost of Capital is Broken

Investors and central banks need to lean into crypto, according to experts on a panel at Bitcoin 2021 in Miami.

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Crypto Bulls Say Hyperbitcoinization is 10 Years Out, Maybe Sooner

The timeline for bitcoin becoming a unit of account, something used to value goods and services, is accelerated based on current fiscal policies, according to Unchained Capital head of business development Parker Lewis.

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

MicroStrategy’s Saylor: Bitcoin is Apex Achievement of Humankind

Putting money into stocks and bonds was no longer serving Saylor. The numbers speak for themselves, he said from the stage at Bitcoin 2021.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Elon Tweets, Bitcoin Price Dips, Again

While Musk’s influence on the price of bitcoin is not a surprise, it’s still shocking to realize how much difference one tweet by the Technoking can make.

by Liz Coyne /
Policy

Avanti’s Bishop: Bitcoin Needs to Find Its Regulatory Footing

“The hardest problem in this space is figuring out how to wrap the crypto rails that we have created with a regulatory map,” said Bryan Bishop, co-founder and CTO of Avanti Financial Group, during a panel discussion at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami.

by Casey Wagner /

