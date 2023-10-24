bitcoin dominance

Markets

Bitcoin dominance rises to 2.5-year high as price pierces $35K

Bitcoin’s heady price action on Monday is reflecting broader optimism surrounding a US spot ETF for the asset, Blockworks was told

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Crypto Market Has Returned to Post-Terra-Collapse Levels

The total value of all crypto in circulation reached a peak of $1.26 trillion on Friday — the highest level in more than 10 months

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiMarkets

How Cryptoasset Markets Have Changed Since Terra Crash

One month on from Terra ecosystem implosion, only one cryptoasset in the top 100 is in the green

by David Canellis /
Markets

Ether All-time High as Total Market Cap Nears $3 Trillion

A 7% surge in BTC coupled with a new high in ETH pushed the total digital asset market cap to new heights.

by Macauley Peterson /

