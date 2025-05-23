Bitcoin Legends

There are a total of 8 articles associated with Bitcoin Legends.
PeopleSupply Shock

How Isaac Miller fought the central banks with Bitcoin and $20K

Celebrating the wisdom of a diamond-handed Bitcoin Legend

by David Canellis /
PeopleSupply Shock

3 piping hot Pizza Day facts for Bitcoin connoisseurs

Nobody wants to accidentally spend billions of dollars on pizza, but that’s why Laszlo Hanyecz will forever be a Bitcoin Legend

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
PeopleSupply Shock

Why Bitcoin is key for resistance movements in Togo

Togo activist Farida Nabourema is fighting back with Bitcoin

by David Canellis /
PeopleSupply Shock

First Bitcoin user: Celebrating legendary Cypherpunk Hal Finney

Hal Finney joined the Bitcoin network in its first seven days

by David Canellis /
PeopleSupply Shock

Christian Langalis: From meme to bitcoin millionaire

Before he became a meme, Christian was just another 25-year-old working at a global macro fund

by Pete Rizzo /
PeopleSupply Shock

The dropout who dared: How Strike is rewiring global money

The Lightning Network wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for people like Jack Mallers

by Pete Rizzo /
DeFiSupply Shock

First Bitcoin road trip proved it could be money, even in 2011

Not all heroes wear capes — some drive across the US in the name of Bitcoin

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
AnalysisSupply Shock

Deep dive: How Michael Saylor came back from losing $6B in 1 day

The MicroStrategy founder understood digital scarcity long before Bitcoin, and it’s a story of bubbles, brokers and a “monster bull run.”

by David Canellis /

