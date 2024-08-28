Blast
Blockchain will become synonymous with FinTech over time, Dinari co-founder says
BLAST token skids as Season 2 points plan earns mixed reviews
Ethereum layer-2 Blast’s airdrop has so far gone slightly better than NFT marketplace Blur’s did
Exploit shows centralization can sometimes be an asset
Blast said the issue has since been resolved
Protocols built on Blast have accrued nearly $1 billion in TVL in the two weeks since the layer-2 went to mainnet
Blast encouraged users to deposit into its multisig. Now they can finally exit
The new protocol introduces a non-custodial and permissionless ether liquid staking solution, mETH
The $650 million locked in Blast’s deposit contract hearkens back to 2020, when Ethereum’s Beacon Chain got under way
The 3-of-5 multisig contract, promising an airdrop in 2024, would be a top five layer-2 by TVL if launched today