Blast

There are a total of 10 articles associated with Blast.
DeFi

Tokenized equities are gaining a new multichain base

Blockchain will become synonymous with FinTech over time, Dinari co-founder says

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Blast incentives aim to attract strong devs, as value leaks

BLAST token skids as Season 2 points plan earns mixed reviews

by Macauley Peterson /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: What the airdrop meta says about crypto

Ethereum layer-2 Blast’s airdrop has so far gone slightly better than NFT marketplace Blur’s did

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
DeFi

Blast dapp hack was an inside job, and it could have been worse

Exploit shows centralization can sometimes be an asset

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Blast stopped producing blocks following Ethereum’s Dencun upgrade

Blast said the issue has since been resolved

by Katherine Ross&Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Blast developers drawn by layer-2’s liquidity and founder’s success building Blur

Protocols built on Blast have accrued nearly $1 billion in TVL in the two weeks since the layer-2 went to mainnet

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Blast launch leaves users confused about withdrawals

Blast encouraged users to deposit into its multisig. Now they can finally exit

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Mantle offers ‘mETH’ to the masses, as a ‘lighter weight Lido’

The new protocol introduces a non-custodial and permissionless ether liquid staking solution, mETH

by Macauley Peterson /
Analysis

Blast from the past: 3 years on from the launch of ETH staking

The $650 million locked in Blast’s deposit contract hearkens back to 2020, when Ethereum’s Beacon Chain got under way

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Blast TVL hits $390 million, with no product

The 3-of-5 multisig contract, promising an airdrop in 2024, would be a top five layer-2 by TVL if launched today

by Macauley Peterson /

