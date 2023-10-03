Blockchain Capital

DeFi

The ‘next leg’ of DeFi users will be institutions, Blockchain Capital’s Larsen expects

DeFi innovations are aimed straight at the juggernauts, Blockchain Capital’s Larsen says

by Darren Kleine /
Business

Blockchain Capital raises $580M for two new funds

Venture capital firm’s record funding comes as space is “teeming with exceptional innovators” despite bear market, execs say

by Ben Strack /
Business

Blockchain Capital founder allegedly loses crypto worth $6.3 million in SIM swap attack

Stephens founded Blockchain Capital, a venture capital firm focused on digital assets, in 2013 alongside brother Brad Stephens

by James Cirrone /
DeFiMarkets

Solana-Powered Derivatives Primitive Hxro Closes $34 Million Round Backed by Jump Crypto, Blockchain Capital

Jump Crypto, Blockchain Capital, Alameda Research and Coinbase Ventures, are among marquee investors supporting Hxro’s strategic round.

by Sam Reynolds /
Finance

PayPal, Visa Join $300M Round for Blockchain Capital

The company’s fifth fundraising, also known as “Fund V,” was oversubscribed at its $300 million hard cap with investors from around the world, the company said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Morgan Stanley, Blockchain Capital Lead $48M Funding for Securitize

The round marks the first time a blockchain technology company has received major institutional funding from Morgan Stanley, said Carlos Domingo, co-founder and CEO of Securitize.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

