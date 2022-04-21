Blockdaemon

There are a total of 6 articles associated with Blockdaemon.
EducationSponsored

The Investor’s Guide to Staking

What is staking and how to stake your crypto, sponsored by Blockdaemon

by Aaron Ahmadi /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: The Rise and Fall of Crypto Culture | Konstantin Richter

Blockdaemon CEO has never been more optimistic on the future of crypto than right now

Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: FTX Adds Gaming Partnerships Lead

A former Citi executive becomes COO of crypto custodian Copper.co

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Blockchain Infrastructure Firm BlockDaemon Raises $207M to Further Acquisitions, DeFi Fund

The round, led by Sapphire and Tiger Global, adds to the firm’s $155 million raise in September

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Blockdaemon CEO: Staking and Lending Will Make DeFi Mainstream

Konstantin Richter predicts that the market size of crypto will expand three to four times due to the evolution around liquid staking, lending and DeFi.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Funding News: Blockdaemon Secures $155M, Genesis Digital Assets Raises $431M

The new fundraising brings Blockdaemon’s total valuation to $1.255 billion, adding it to the list of companies that have reached unicorn status.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

