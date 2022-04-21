Blockdaemon
EducationSponsored
What is staking and how to stake your crypto, sponsored by Blockdaemon
by Aaron Ahmadi /
Blockdaemon CEO has never been more optimistic on the future of crypto than right now
A former Citi executive becomes COO of crypto custodian Copper.co
by Ben Strack /
The round, led by Sapphire and Tiger Global, adds to the firm’s $155 million raise in September
by Sebastian Sinclair /
Konstantin Richter predicts that the market size of crypto will expand three to four times due to the evolution around liquid staking, lending and DeFi.
The new fundraising brings Blockdaemon’s total valuation to $1.255 billion, adding it to the list of companies that have reached unicorn status.