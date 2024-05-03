BNP Paribas

Business

What 13F filings tell us about institutional appetite for bitcoin ETFs

Institutions continue to disclose their holdings in SEC filings, and here’s what we’ve learned so far

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Goldman, BNP Paribas lead Fnality’s $95M round

The blockchain payments startup drew backing from an array of deep-pocketed financial institutions

by Michael McSweeney /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Former Facebook, BNP Paribas Pros Join Space

Citadel Securities reportedly names CEO for its planned crypto-focused platform

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

French Banking Giant BNP Paribas Joins JPMorgan’s Onyx Blockchain

JPMorgan’s blockchain started with repo markets but has begun exploring institutional access to decentralized finance markets

by David Canellis /

