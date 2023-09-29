chapter 11

There are a total of 6 articles associated with chapter 11.
article-image

Finance

BlockFi to move forward with Chapter 11 plan

Less than a year after declaring bankruptcy, BlockFi’s bankruptcy plan was confirmed

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Core Scientific is focused on efficiency while hash price hits rock bottom

CEO Adam Sullivan spoke to Blockworks about the latest with Core Scientific at the Permissionless conference in Austin, Texas

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

BlockFi Gets Few More Weeks To Find Bankruptcy Exit Plan

Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi has been allowed to extend the deadline for its Chapter 11 plan to mid-May

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Files Bankruptcy, Stock Tanks 30%

Core Scientific plans to continue mining bitcoin throughout its bankruptcy, triggered by slumping revenue and unpayable debts

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

BlockFi Files Motion To Allow Wallet Users To Withdraw Crypto

BlockFi hopes bankruptcy court will let users withdraw crypto from Wallet accounts, although yield-seeking creditors might not be so lucky

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Celsius Wants to Sell $23M in Stablecoins to Keep the Dream Alive

Celsius currently holds 11 types of stablecoins worth $23 million, much needed fuel for its ‘absolute zero trust’ revival plan

by Shalini Nagarajan /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.