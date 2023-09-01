Colorado

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Colorado.
Business

Colorado DMV taps PayPal to facilitate crypto payments

The state’s Department of Motor Vehicles accepts payments in crypto assets supported by PayPal

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Only 11 Colorado Residents Paid Their State Income Taxes With Crypto This Year

Last September, Governor Jared Polis announced that Colorado residents could pay state taxes with crypto

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

These 5 Crypto-friendly US States Show Initiative on Tax Laws

As federal tax deadline looms, here’s where some of the friendliest US states stand on reforms

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Colorado Residents Can Now Pay State Taxes With Crypto, for a Fee

Citizens can pay individual income tax, business income tax, sales and use tax, withholding tax, severance tax and excise fuel tax using cryptocurrency

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Colorado’s Plans To Accept Tax Payments in Crypto Could Be Rocky for Investors

Colorado is hoping to become more crypto friendly with a new tax proposal, but investors should understand the complications

by Casey Wagner /

