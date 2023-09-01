Colorado
There are a total of 5 articles associated with Colorado.
The state’s Department of Motor Vehicles accepts payments in crypto assets supported by PayPal
Last September, Governor Jared Polis announced that Colorado residents could pay state taxes with crypto
by Katherine Ross /
As federal tax deadline looms, here’s where some of the friendliest US states stand on reforms
Citizens can pay individual income tax, business income tax, sales and use tax, withholding tax, severance tax and excise fuel tax using cryptocurrency
Colorado is hoping to become more crypto friendly with a new tax proposal, but investors should understand the complications