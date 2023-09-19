crypto fraud

There are a total of 5 articles associated with crypto fraud.
Policy

Judge denies former OneCoin lawyer’s motion for new trial

Mark Scott worked for ‘Cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova to launder OneCoin funds

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Web3 needs a rebrand, says Co:Create’s Tara Fung

Forget the specs. Web3 should be all about providing a better consumer experience, Grossman says

by Darren Kleine /
Policy

OneCoin co-founder faces 20 years in prison

OneCoin was exposed as a fraud in 2017

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessWeb3

Founder of doomed Thodex exchange sentenced to over 11,000 years

Thodex, a Turkish crypto exchange, went belly up in 2021

by James Cirrone /
MarketsPolicy

Lawmakers Probe Coinbase, Binance, FTX Over Crypto Fraud

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform has asked four US agencies and five crypto exchanges to detail how they combat fraud and scams

by Shalini Nagarajan /

