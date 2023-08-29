crypto hedge fund

There are a total of 6 articles associated with crypto hedge fund.
article-image

Policy

Small crypto managers ‘trying to grow’ could bear brunt of latest SEC rules

The rules are designed to even the playing field for institutional limited partners

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Markets

Crypto hedge funds have rallied in 2023, but can they catch up with bitcoin?

Crypto hedge fund managers have largely stabilized from 2022, but they face a rough road ahead when it comes to capital-raising

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Markets

Crypto hedge funds expect digital assets will be up by the end of the year

Traditional hedge funds already invested in crypto intend to stick with their positions or potentially increase their exposure, the study found

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Ex-Genesis, Galaxy Execs Said To Helm Hedge Fund Hunting Hill’s Crypto Play

Turns out the firm, which runs hundreds of millions, has been in crypto since 2020

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

DeFi

Withdrawal of $45M from Curve Finance, Convex, Was Not From 3AC, Nansen Says

Wallets incorrectly linked to 3AC actually belong to Matrixport, Blockworks has confirmed

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Stock-picking Vet Rolling Out Crypto Hedge Fund With Research-Heavy Approach

Blockworks exclusive: The portfolio manager plans to oversee a team of analysts, plus a group monitoring online, social sentiment for a slew of cryptocurrencies

by Michael Bodley /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.