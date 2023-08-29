crypto hedge fund
The rules are designed to even the playing field for institutional limited partners
Crypto hedge fund managers have largely stabilized from 2022, but they face a rough road ahead when it comes to capital-raising
Traditional hedge funds already invested in crypto intend to stick with their positions or potentially increase their exposure, the study found
Turns out the firm, which runs hundreds of millions, has been in crypto since 2020
Wallets incorrectly linked to 3AC actually belong to Matrixport, Blockworks has confirmed
Blockworks exclusive: The portfolio manager plans to oversee a team of analysts, plus a group monitoring online, social sentiment for a slew of cryptocurrencies