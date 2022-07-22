cryptocurrency ban

Policy

Taiwan Bans Crypto Purchases Using Credit Cards

Taiwan’s securities watchdog has asked the banking industry not to grant virtual asset providers merchant status

by Bessie Liu /
MarketsPolicy

India’s Government to Regulate, Not Ban Crypto

Local media reports conclude the government will regulate crypto as a commodity, and prohibit its use as a payment mechanism, while building infrastructure for KYC/AML around fiat gateways.

by Sam Reynolds /
MarketsPolicy

India Crypto Ban About Payments, Not the Asset Class

Analysis of new India crypto bill shows that the government isn’t leaning towards a blanket ban, but rather creating a regulatory framework.

by Sam Reynolds /
FinancePolicy

Many Exchanges in China Continue to Operate OTC Desks Despite ‘Ban’

RMB-USDT exchange rate has stabilized as the sector operates in an indefinite grey area.

by Sam Reynolds /
Policy

No, China Didn’t Ban Crypto. It’s Just Pushing Exchanges Offshore

Ownership of crypto isn’t illegal under Chinese law, explains Bizantine Capital’s March Zheng, but regulators have their eyes on exchanges.

by Sam Reynolds /

