cryptocurrency ban
Taiwan’s securities watchdog has asked the banking industry not to grant virtual asset providers merchant status
Local media reports conclude the government will regulate crypto as a commodity, and prohibit its use as a payment mechanism, while building infrastructure for KYC/AML around fiat gateways.
Analysis of new India crypto bill shows that the government isn’t leaning towards a blanket ban, but rather creating a regulatory framework.
RMB-USDT exchange rate has stabilized as the sector operates in an indefinite grey area.
Ownership of crypto isn’t illegal under Chinese law, explains Bizantine Capital’s March Zheng, but regulators have their eyes on exchanges.