cyber security

There are a total of 7 articles associated with cyber security.
DeFi

DeFi Protocol Qubit Finance Loses $80M in Hack

Hackers stole 206,809 Binance Coin, roughly $80 million, from Qubit’s QBridge protocol, making it the seventh largest DeFi hack ever

by Jacquelyn Melinek
Finance

Crypto.com Bolsters Venture Arm to $500M

The $300 million addition is expected to put it on an equal footing with other exchange venture operations

by Sebastian Sinclair&Macauley Peterson
Finance

FTX Lends Liquid Global $120 Million Following Hack

“We always look to work closely with our customers and regulators to address their security-related concerns,” Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX told Blockworks. “Our first priority is the users, and the same is true of Liquid.”

by Casey Wagner
DeFi

Poly Network Offers Chief Security Officer Role to Hacker That Stole $600M

While devastating, hacks like Poly Networks can actually strengthen the ecosystem because they expose vulnerabilities, according to Michael Tant, an analyst at Inside and an angel investor.

by Morgan Chittum
DeFi

What Investors Have to Say About DeFi’s Largest Hack to Date

The broader cryptocurrency market did not seem to have a significant reaction to the hack. Bitcoin and ethereum dipped slightly initially following the news, but were both trading in the green later in the day Tuesday.

by Casey Wagner
DeFi

Hackers Steal Over $600M; Biggest in DeFi History

Interoperability protocol Poly Network has been hacked with more than $600 million stolen in the largest decentralized finance security breach in history. The market remains stable, despite the news.

by Casey Wagner
Markets

FBI, Sen. Warren Issue Crypto Security Warning

FBI issues warning to cryptocurrency holders and exchanges about hacker threats shortly after Warren sends letter to SEC calling for crypto regulation.

by Casey Wagner

