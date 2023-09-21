Cyprus

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Cyprus.
Policy

eToro receives Cyprus registration ahead of MiCa rollout

Cyprus granted eToro crypto registration, setting the groundwork for the company to operate crypto services post-MiCa rollout

by Katherine Ross
Policy

Bybit gains Cyprus crypto license weeks after Binance withdrawal

The crypto exchange also recently expanded its services to Kazakhstan

by James Cirrone
Policy

Cyprus Looks To Become Global Crypto Hub With New Bill

While the US and parts of Europe weigh the role that cryptos might play in aiding Russian sanction evasion, Cyprus is being fully compliant, a government official told Blockworks

by Casey Wagner
MarketsPolicy

FTX Europe Launches in Switzerland, Emphasizing Regulatory Compliance

The new operation, regulated by Cyprus Financial Market Regulator (CySEC), will focus on Europe and the Middle East

by Macauley Peterson

