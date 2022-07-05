David Mercer

Can Nations Agree on Crypto Regulation?

“A well-considered initial framework from renowned regulators will lend credibility to crypto,” LMAX CEO said

Big Money Crypto Traders Still Bullish on BTC and ETH, LMAX CEO Says

Institutional crypto exchange LMAX Digital marked its biggest trading day of the year last week as markets bounced

What’s Stopping Institutions from Moving Headlong into Digital Assets?

Mercer is the CEO of LMAX Group, a global, high-growth financial technology company based in London

LMAX Group CEO: Crypto is the Third Industrial Revolution

Space’s market cap will likely overtake commodities after asset managers get more involved, David Mercer says.

