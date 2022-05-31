DBS

There are a total of 5 articles associated with DBS.
article-image

DeFiPolicy

Singapore Central Bank Ready To Try DeFi After Crypto Giants Leave for Dubai

Singapore’s central bank wants to tokenize securities as part of a new DeFi pilot led by JPMorgan, DBS and Marketnode

by David Canellis /
article-image

Finance

DBS Plots 20% to 30% Annual Growth in Digital Currency Exchange Customers

DBS’s goal is to get 1,000 clients trading on the exchange by the end of the year

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Finance

DBS Bank’s Brokerage to Offer Digital Tokens

Monetary Authority of Singapore licenses DBS Brokerage to meld its brokerage and its digital exchange

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Finance

Singapore’s DBS Reports $100 Million in Digital Assets in Custody

DBS launched Southeast Asia’s first institutional-run digital assets exchange late last year

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Finance

Can DBS’ STO Revive a Stagnant Offering Class?

Security Token Offerings (STOs) are billed as legitimate initial coin offerings. But they haven’t really gone anywhere.

by Sam Reynolds /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.