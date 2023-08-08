distributed ledger technology

There are a total of 4 articles associated with distributed ledger technology.
article-image

Policy

Federal Reserve to expand oversight of crypto-related activities at banks

The program will be folded in under current supervisory processes with “experts working alongside current supervisory teams to oversee banks engaged in novel activities”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Using distributed ledger technology for CBDCs could improve security and efficiency: French bank

Distributed ledger technology could also enhance cross-border transactions for CBDCs

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

Tokenized Assets, Distributed Ledgers Could Save Finance Billions: GFMA

Widespread adoption of tokenized assets and blockchain in global securities trade seems far off, but a top industry body appears confident

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

Visa Proposes Interoperability Platform for Digital Currencies

Company details theoretical Universal Payment Channel (UPC) that would support cross-border payments between CBDCs.

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.