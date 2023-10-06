DNS

There are a total of 4 articles associated with DNS.
article-image

DeFi

Galxe front-end compromised in possible ongoing attack

It has been suggested that the attacker could be the same person as the culprit behind last month’s Balancer attacks

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Balancer regains domain control after DNS attack, weighs registrar switch

The attack prompted the Balancer team to issue a public notice advising users not to interact with the platform’s user interface on Tuesday

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

Hacker Posed as Ankr Employee To Phish Polygon and Fantom Users

The hacker tricked customer service for Ankr’s DNS provider into giving them access to Ankr’s domain registrar

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Education

What Is the Ethereum Name Service (ENS)?

The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) makes crypto more accessible by converting long addresses into easy-to-read URLs

by Luke Conway /

