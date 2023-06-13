emerging markets

article-image

Markets

Tokenized US Treasury bills are entering emerging markets

Users can withdraw deposits after waiting for five days

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Crypto Increasingly Used To Pay Salaries in Developing Economies

Companies are finding blockchain technology can help them source talent worldwide

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Global Stablecoin Adoption Points to Increased Dollarization

Crypto usage in countries with unstable currencies could rise further if there’s a world downturn or if inflation continues to rise

article-image

MarketsPolicy

Why Emerging Markets Are Leading the Charge on CBDCs

Emerging markets are at the forefront of the CBDC movement because these economies have a unique need for the technology, industry participants say

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Blockchain.com Looking to Expand in Emerging Markets Through M&A

Chief Business Officer says company is focused on building footprint within regions where users “need” crypto

by Ben Strack /

