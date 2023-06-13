emerging markets
Users can withdraw deposits after waiting for five days
Companies are finding blockchain technology can help them source talent worldwide
Crypto usage in countries with unstable currencies could rise further if there’s a world downturn or if inflation continues to rise
Emerging markets are at the forefront of the CBDC movement because these economies have a unique need for the technology, industry participants say
Chief Business Officer says company is focused on building footprint within regions where users “need” crypto
