Epic Games

The DropWeb3

What Epic Games’ App Store ruling means for crypto

US crypto iOS apps can link to external NFT shops

by Kate Irwin /
Web3

Fortnite’s Epic Has ‘Close to 20’ Crypto Games in Store Pipeline

Epic Games has embraced crypto-enabled games in its online marketplace, with the five on there already finding some popularity

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Meta’s Metaverse Play Ridiculed Online

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is taking flack over ‘Horizon Worlds’ progress, dimming company’s prospects

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Epic Games Store Adds First NFT Game, Binance Sponsors The Weeknd Tour

Gala Games plans to publish a series of blockchain games in collaboration with Epic Games

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

Fortnite Developer Epic Games Gets $2B To Drive Metaverse Efforts

Fortnite developer Epic Games will use the funding to further its metaverse efforts as it continues to navigate new revenue streams

by Sebastian Sinclair /

