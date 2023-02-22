EUROC
Trading of EUROC on Coinbase will begin at 9 am PT on Feb. 22, pending liquidity conditions
“Circle will not directly solicit customers outside of the United States until it holds the relevant licenses in those jurisdictions,” a Circle spokesperson told Blockworks
EUROC is the newest euro-pegged stablecoin and experts believe it can gain traction, eventually
The Euro Coin (EUROC) will launch at the end of June and emulate Circle’s USDC, the second-largest stablecoin