EUROC

Finance

Circle Euro Stablecoin Finally Gets A Run On Coinbase

Trading of EUROC on Coinbase will begin at 9 am PT on Feb. 22, pending liquidity conditions

by Bessie Liu /
DeFiPolicy

Circle’s EUROC Stablecoin Will Trade Only Within the US — at Least for Now

“Circle will not directly solicit customers outside of the United States until it holds the relevant licenses in those jurisdictions,” a Circle spokesperson told Blockworks

by Bessie Liu /
MarketsPolicy

Rising Rates Could be a Game-changer for Euro Stablecoins Like Circle’s EUROC

EUROC is the newest euro-pegged stablecoin and experts believe it can gain traction, eventually

Markets

Circle’s New Euro-backed Stablecoin Mimics USDC

The Euro Coin (EUROC) will launch at the end of June and emulate Circle’s USDC, the second-largest stablecoin

