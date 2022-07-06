Fed

Markets

Market Wrap: Cryptoassets Dip Slightly, Equities Rise After Fed Minutes

The Dow Jones rose 0.23% by close, while the S&P 500 was up 0.36% and the Nasdaq increased 0.35%

by Jocelyn Yang /
MarketsPolicy

Fed Officials Expect Slower Growth, Imminent Rate Rises

Central bankers lowered their growth forecasts for the second half of 2022 and 2023, despite a rebound in GDP during the second quarter of 2022

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Powell Calls Fed’s 0.75% Rate Increase ‘Unusually Large,’ Warns of Slowing Economy

Central bankers predict elevated unemployment rates, prolonged higher prices and a slowdown in economic activity going forward

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

Cryptos Extend Losses Ahead of Fed, ECB Announcements

The risk-off sentiment in markets is here to stay, analysts say

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Did Macro Kill Crypto or Are Risk-laden Lenders to Blame?

Blockworks caught up with SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci and Arca’s CIO Jeff Dorman for their take on why crypto is down heavily

by David Canellis /
Markets

Survey: Tech Stocks and Cryptocurrencies Cudgeled as Fed Reduces Balance Sheet

The Federal Reserve’s plan is aimed at tightening credit and cooling down inflation, but what’s the collateral damage?

by Jocelyn Yang /
Markets

Bitcoin and Ether Plunge as Fed Moves To Shrink Balance Sheet by $95B a Month

Central bankers move toward aggressive balance-sheet reduction and faster interest-rate rise as inflation and Russia-induced woes continue

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Market Wrap: Crypto, Stocks Continue Slide as Investors Eye Russia-Ukraine Tensions

The unfolding situation in Eastern Europe has ratcheted up market uncertainty, leading investors to sell or stick to the sidelines

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: BTC, Stocks Tank After Biden Says Threat of Russian Invasion ‘Very High’

The prospect of an executive order from the US president relating to cryptocurrencies added to market uncertainty

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: US and NATO Say Russia Still Building Troops on Ukraine’s Border

The US and NATO say Russia has not partially removed troops from Ukraine’s border yet, causing more fear among investors

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Crypto Pumps After Putin Pledges to Partially Pull Back Troops

Tensions at Ukraine’s border eased slightly after positive remarks from Putin, leading to a jump in both cryptocurrencies and stocks

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: St. Louis Fed Pres. Calls for Quicker Rate Hikes and US Closes Kyiv Embassy

Market uncertainty continues to mount as St. Louis Fed President calls for quicker rate hikes and tensions build between Russia and Ukraine

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Bitcoin and ETH Drop as White House Warns Americans To Leave Ukraine

Uncertainty and fear in the market continue to ramp up as tensions in Ukraine mount and investors prepare for aggressive rate hikes

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Recap: Inflation Keeps Rising, Stocks and Cryptos Slide

Uncertainty reentered the market as soaring inflation leads investors to believe that the Fed may turn more hawkish than expected

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Recap: JPMorgan Analysts Predict $150K Bitcoin, Investors Ignore Coming Rate Hikes

Bitcoin pushes higher on new valuations from JPMorgan and investors push aside fears to take advantage of low share prices

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Recap: Bitcoin Finds New Ground, Stocks Rise on Earnings

Stocks leveled out after major sell-off as investors prepared for rate hikes. Are further sell-offs to come or have rate hikes been priced in?

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Recap: Stocks Hold Steady While Bitcoin and Ether Soar

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Recap: Bitcoin, Ether and NEAR Rocket, Stocks Gain on Strong Jobs Report

The total nonfarm payroll in the United States rose by 467,000 in January, far exceeding expectations

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Recap: Crypto, Stocks Fall After White House Alleges Russian Plot to Stage Attack

Bitcoin, ether and stocks drop after the White House accuses Russia of planning a staged attack on itself to provoke an invasion of Ukraine

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Recap: Bitcoin, Ether Drop as US Deploys Troops to Eastern Europe

Bitcoin dropped as much as 5% while ether dropped as much as 5.7% on the day

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Recap: BTC, ETH Rise as India Embraces Crypto

India has decided to embrace cryptocurrency and will look to create a digital rupee, signaling further adoption of the technology

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Recap: Crypto and Tech Jump as Investors Take Advantage of Low Prices

Investors turned back to riskier assets like tech and crypto in an attempt to take advantage of lower entry points

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Recap: Bitcoin, Ether Rise as Verizon, Nike and Hulu Jump on Metaverse Trend

The number of big-name brands and tech companies investing in the metaverse and crypto signals a high level of confidence in the sector

by Luke Conway /
MarketsPolicy

Market Recap: Bitcoin Drops as White House Plans Crypto Regulation

Reports suggest the White House is planning to regulate crypto as a matter of national security, causing bitcoin and other cryptos to drop

by Luke Conway /

