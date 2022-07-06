Fed
The Dow Jones rose 0.23% by close, while the S&P 500 was up 0.36% and the Nasdaq increased 0.35%
Central bankers lowered their growth forecasts for the second half of 2022 and 2023, despite a rebound in GDP during the second quarter of 2022
Central bankers predict elevated unemployment rates, prolonged higher prices and a slowdown in economic activity going forward
The risk-off sentiment in markets is here to stay, analysts say
Blockworks caught up with SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci and Arca’s CIO Jeff Dorman for their take on why crypto is down heavily
The Federal Reserve’s plan is aimed at tightening credit and cooling down inflation, but what’s the collateral damage?
Central bankers move toward aggressive balance-sheet reduction and faster interest-rate rise as inflation and Russia-induced woes continue
The unfolding situation in Eastern Europe has ratcheted up market uncertainty, leading investors to sell or stick to the sidelines
The prospect of an executive order from the US president relating to cryptocurrencies added to market uncertainty
The US and NATO say Russia has not partially removed troops from Ukraine’s border yet, causing more fear among investors
Tensions at Ukraine’s border eased slightly after positive remarks from Putin, leading to a jump in both cryptocurrencies and stocks
Market uncertainty continues to mount as St. Louis Fed President calls for quicker rate hikes and tensions build between Russia and Ukraine
Uncertainty and fear in the market continue to ramp up as tensions in Ukraine mount and investors prepare for aggressive rate hikes
Uncertainty reentered the market as soaring inflation leads investors to believe that the Fed may turn more hawkish than expected
Bitcoin pushes higher on new valuations from JPMorgan and investors push aside fears to take advantage of low share prices
Stocks leveled out after major sell-off as investors prepared for rate hikes. Are further sell-offs to come or have rate hikes been priced in?
Stocks leveled out after major sell-off as investors prepared for rate hikes. Are further sell-offs to come or have rate hikes been priced in?
The total nonfarm payroll in the United States rose by 467,000 in January, far exceeding expectations
Bitcoin, ether and stocks drop after the White House accuses Russia of planning a staged attack on itself to provoke an invasion of Ukraine
Bitcoin dropped as much as 5% while ether dropped as much as 5.7% on the day
India has decided to embrace cryptocurrency and will look to create a digital rupee, signaling further adoption of the technology
Investors turned back to riskier assets like tech and crypto in an attempt to take advantage of lower entry points
The number of big-name brands and tech companies investing in the metaverse and crypto signals a high level of confidence in the sector
Reports suggest the White House is planning to regulate crypto as a matter of national security, causing bitcoin and other cryptos to drop