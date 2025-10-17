federal government

There are a total of 4 articles associated with federal government.
Policy

Capitol Gains: The US seized $15B in bitcoin. What comes next?

The US government announced the largest asset forfeiture in history — all in bitcoin. Here’s why it’s not headed straight for the strategic reserve

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Crypto industry braces for uncertainty as federal shutdown looms

A government shutdown is looking more likely by the hour. Here’s what the impact on crypto could be, should Congress fail to come to an agreement

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

US Air Force Pumps $30M Into Blockchain for Supply Chains

The US Air Force is still really into blockchain as a way to revamp supply chain management, and it’s betting on Indiana startup SIMBA

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Crypto Industry Awaits Biden’s Reported Crypto Executive Order

President Biden is expected to make the executive branch’s stance on cryptocurrency more clear

by Casey Wagner /

