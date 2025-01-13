Fidelity Digital Assets
Fidelity has had “productive conversations” across all client segments when it comes to rising bitcoin ETF usage in 2025
EY’s Reconciler tool will assist Fidelity in improving its internal risk management for digital assets, the companies revealed Monday
Fidelity Digital Assets, in addition to producing research, backed crypto exchange EDX Markets
Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities, Fidelity Digital Assets among the firms backing the new company
About half of the 210 open roles focus on client services amid the company’s planned expansion
The new firm, called Dual Worlds, comes as the number of emerging crypto-focused assets managers has increased exponentially
Rio De Janeiro is putting crypto on its balance sheet, and it won’t be long before other governments get FOMO, Fidelity researchers said
“Regulation and product access work hand in hand and we are hopeful that 2022 can bring about more clarity than prior years,” Fidelity Digital Assets’ Director of Research Chris Kuiper and Research Analyst Jack Neureuter said in a report
Chris Tyrer leads all client service activity for the region, addressing their needs to secure, trade, and support digital assets
Firms to develop a product suite and compliant infrastructure for institutional investors
Arm of financial services titan with more than $10 trillion of customer assets looking to expand crypto services.