Fidelity Digital Assets

There are a total of 11 articles associated with Fidelity Digital Assets.
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Bitcoin ETFs: Better year or sophomore slump?

Fidelity has had “productive conversations” across all client segments when it comes to rising bitcoin ETF usage in 2025

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

EY’s blockchain tool courts Fidelity amid crypto market skepticism

EY’s Reconciler tool will assist Fidelity in improving its internal risk management for digital assets, the companies revealed Monday

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Business

Fidelity: How ‘does utility translate into value for ether the token?’

Fidelity Digital Assets, in addition to producing research, backed crypto exchange EDX Markets

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Finance

Finance Giants Join Forces To Launch Crypto Exchange

Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities, Fidelity Digital Assets among the firms backing the new company

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Fidelity Digital Assets To Double Headcount by End of Year

About half of the 210 open roles focus on client services amid the company’s planned expansion

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Sources: Fidelity Vet Launching Crypto Fund of Funds

The new firm, called Dual Worlds, comes as the number of emerging crypto-focused assets managers has increased exponentially

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

FinancePolicy

Fidelity: Rio de Janeiro Crypto Adoption is Only the Beginning

Rio De Janeiro is putting crypto on its balance sheet, and it won’t be long before other governments get FOMO, Fidelity researchers said

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Fidelity Report: Crypto Regulation Will Be Required in 2022

“Regulation and product access work hand in hand and we are hopeful that 2022 can bring about more clarity than prior years,” Fidelity Digital Assets’ Director of Research Chris Kuiper and Research Analyst Jack Neureuter said in a report

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Finance

Fidelity Digital Assets Europe Head: Bitcoin Will Play Prominent Role in Investment Portfolios

Chris Tyrer leads all client service activity for the region, addressing their needs to secure, trade, and support digital assets

by Liz Coyne /
article-image

Finance

Nexo Partners with Fidelity Digital Assets

Firms to develop a product suite and compliant infrastructure for institutional investors

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Fidelity’s Digital Assets Division Reportedly Plans to Boost Staff

Arm of financial services titan with more than $10 trillion of customer assets looking to expand crypto services.

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.