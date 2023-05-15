fine

There are a total of 5 articles associated with fine.
article-image

DeFi

SEC Lowers LBRY Fine Significantly Due to ‘Near-Defunct’ Status

SEC revises LBRY’s fine due to the startup’s lack of funds and withdraws disgorgement requests

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Nexo Axes Earn, Calls $45M Fine to Regulators ‘Landmark Resolution’

The SEC alleged Nexo’s Earn Interest product was a security that isn’t exempt from federal securities laws

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

SEC Crypto-related Fines Hit $2.6B Through 2022

New research shows the most number of SEC crypto-related litigation occurred in New York, but the agency has been increasing such actions in other federal courts

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Coinbase’s $100M Settlement, Largest Since BlockFi

Coinbase’s settlement with a New York regulator marks one of the industry’s largest to date in US dollar terms

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

FinancePolicy

Kraken to Pay $1.25M in Settlement With Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Kraken must pay the civil monetary penalty and must cease and desist from further violations from the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA), which regulates the trading of commodities in the US, CFTC said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.