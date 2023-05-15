fine
There are a total of 5 articles associated with fine.
SEC revises LBRY’s fine due to the startup’s lack of funds and withdraws disgorgement requests
The SEC alleged Nexo’s Earn Interest product was a security that isn’t exempt from federal securities laws
New research shows the most number of SEC crypto-related litigation occurred in New York, but the agency has been increasing such actions in other federal courts
Coinbase’s settlement with a New York regulator marks one of the industry’s largest to date in US dollar terms
by Sebastian Sinclair /
Kraken must pay the civil monetary penalty and must cease and desist from further violations from the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA), which regulates the trading of commodities in the US, CFTC said.
by Jacquelyn Melinek /