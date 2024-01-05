Flash Loans

DeFi

DeFi hackers ring in New Year with 3 attacks in 5 days

Budding DeFi protocols have already struggled to keep hackers at bay in 2024, with almost $100 million lost in less than a week

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

DeFi protocol Platypus suffers second flash loan attack in 9 months

CertiK estimates the protocol has lost $1.3 million worth of wrapped AVAX and about $913,000 in liquid staked AVAX

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Yearn Finance Exploit Points to Dangers of Old Smart Contracts

Damage from the $11.6 million exploit appears contained to original version of DeFi protocol’s permissionless vaults

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Euler Readies $1M Bounty on Crypto Hacker Who Stole $200M

DeFi lending protocol Euler has warned its hacker to return most of the stolen crypto or else face a $1 million bounty

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Flash Loans Expose Growing Gap in DeFi Insurance

Flash loans themselves are not the problem — vulnerable code is

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Avalanche Flash Loan Attack Nets $370K

Flash loan attack on Avalanche detected by cybersecurity firm CertiK

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Flash Loan Exploit Whips Cream Finance For $130 Million

The Cream team confirms $130 million theft in a tweet, token price plummeted but then recovered during the Asia trading day.

by Sam Reynolds /

