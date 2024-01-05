Flash Loans
Budding DeFi protocols have already struggled to keep hackers at bay in 2024, with almost $100 million lost in less than a week
CertiK estimates the protocol has lost $1.3 million worth of wrapped AVAX and about $913,000 in liquid staked AVAX
Damage from the $11.6 million exploit appears contained to original version of DeFi protocol’s permissionless vaults
by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi lending protocol Euler has warned its hacker to return most of the stolen crypto or else face a $1 million bounty
Flash loans themselves are not the problem — vulnerable code is
Flash loan attack on Avalanche detected by cybersecurity firm CertiK
by Sebastian Sinclair /
The Cream team confirms $130 million theft in a tweet, token price plummeted but then recovered during the Asia trading day.
by Sam Reynolds /