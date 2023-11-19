Fnality

Business

Crypto funding: 3 crypto companies secure $90M+ raises

Blockchain.com, BC Technology Group and Fnality all secured raises in excess of $90 million this week

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Goldman, BNP Paribas lead Fnality’s $95M round

The blockchain payments startup drew backing from an array of deep-pocketed financial institutions

by Michael McSweeney /
DeFi

The Challenges of ‘Permissionless’ at the Institutional Level

Prior to joining Fnality, Fletcher spent the last 25 years working in regulatory reform and post-trade services for a number of global financial institutions

by Liz Coyne /
DeFiMarkets

Governments Understand DeFi, But are ‘Petrified’ Of It

During Blockworks’ DAS London event, panelists agreed that governments are aware of the power of DeFi but are scared of it.

by Sam Reynolds /

