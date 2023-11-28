Fred Ehrsam

There are a total of 6 articles associated with Fred Ehrsam.
Markets

Coinbase co-founder’s funds are really good at trading Coinbase stock

Funds tied to Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam have made the most of the COIN rollercoaster

by David Canellis /
Business

Paradigm’s Fred Ehrsam moves to general partner role

Ehrsam founded Paradigm in 2018 with Matt Huang

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Coinbase Co-founder’s Fund Buys Dip, Spends $50M on COIN

Coinbase co-founder Ehrsam, through Paradigm, buys COIN stock for the first time in about a year, while CEO Armstrong has been selling

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Coinbase CEO Busy Selling Stock to Fund His Other Startups

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has pledged to sell 2% of his company stake to fund life extension startup NewLimit and other ventures

by David Canellis /
Markets

Crypto Execs at Coinbase, MicroStrategy and Marathon Buy the Dip

Insiders at major companies such as Coinbase and MicroStrategy seem eager to capitalize on a potential crypto rebound

by David Canellis /
Markets

Sequoia and Paradigm Invest $1.15B in Citadel Securities

Chicago-based market maker is looking to extend its reach to crypto

by Ben Strack /

