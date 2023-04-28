fund manager

Finance

Hong Kong Has ‘Around 10’ Fund Managers Gone Crypto — But More Are Expected

Fund managers across Hong Kong have been recently granted special licensing upgrades to handle more crypto

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Former BlackRock Global Equities Head Running Crypto Fund

Blockworks exclusive: Old Street Digital has put together one of crypto’s top teams, by TradFi standards, for sub-$10M fund

by Michael Bodley /
People

Crypto Interest Still Kicking at iConnections in Face of Bear

Digital assets natives have carved out a niche among the conference’s Wall Street attendees

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

NYDIG Lays Off a Third of Its Staff: Report

The trading firm is looking to cut costs as the markets continue its downward trajectory following this year’s poor performance

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Hashdex Expands Offerings to Europe With Latest Crypto ETP

The latest offering from Hashdex tracks the performance of the Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe, which tracks major cryptos, including bitcoin

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

CoinShares Survey: Ethereum Most Compelling For Growth

Many investors prefer the scale and decentralization of Ethereum compared to competing layer-1s, the firm’s investment strategist says.

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Off The Chain Capital Has Outperformed Bitcoin; Here’s How

CEO calls the firm’s investment offering a value fund specializing in blockchain assets .

by Ben Strack /

