Web3

A16z Leads $50M Seed Round for Gary Vaynerchuk’s NFT Project

VeeFriends will use the investment to further build out the NFT characters’ intellectual property rights

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Candy Digital Hits Home Run with MLB NFTs, Plans to Recruit New Fans in 2022

Last year, its NFT marketplace grew from zero to 80,000 customers, created over 750 unique NFTs across seven product lines and released over 200,000 unique digital assets, CEO Scott Lawin told Blockworks

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

ETH Cracks $4,500; Bitcoin’s Supply Distribution: Markets Wrap

ETH cracks $4,500 on increased adoption and disinflationary supply issuance, Bitcoin’s supply isn’t as concentrated as many people claim.

by Sam Martin /
Web3

Gary Vaynerchuk on How He Bought 59 CryptoPunks

“A lot of people have the majority of their net worth tied up in their tokens. That scares the piss out of me,” Vaynerchuk said.

by Morgan Chittum /

