Finance

US bitcoin ETFs see seventh straight day of outflows, tying record

Roughly $1.1 billion has left the US spot funds since June 13 as BTC price is down more than 10% in past month

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Bitcoin ETF snapshot: Outflows follow hawkish FOMC meeting

The Federal Reserve leaving interest rates unchanged likely prompted investors to scale back exposure to fixed-supply assets, CoinShares research head says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Bitcoin ETF snapshot: Flows eclipse $1B last week amid ETH fund hype

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust is on the cusp of passing Grayscale’s GBTC in assets under management

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Strong start, slowing demand: The first 4 months of US spot bitcoin ETFs        

BlackRock’s spot bitcoin ETF has seen zero or negative flows nine times since its 71-day net inflow streak ended on April 24

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Bitcoin ETF snapshot: GBTC surprise helps end sector’s seven-day outflow run

Grayscale’s spot bitcoin ETF notched positive flows for the first time since becoming an ETF, ending a 78-day outflow run

by Ben Strack /
Finance

BlackRock, Fidelity bitcoin ETFs bleed Wednesday, joining GBTC

The world’s largest asset manager sees BTC fund outflows for the first time, while the most money left Fidelity’s product

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Grayscale’s planned GBTC sibling is a page from BlackRock’s playbook

Grayscale’s strategy may not work as well as BlackRock’s similar actions in other ETF segments, Morningstar executive argues

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Bitcoin ETF snapshot: GBTC drives second straight week of outflows

The US fund segment snapped a five-day net outflow streak on Friday ahead of the bitcoin halving that night

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Spot bitcoin ETF flows turn positive again as GBTC outflows taper

GBTC’s net outflows of $17.5 million on Wednesday mark the fund’s lowest in a single day since it converted to an ETF on Jan. 11

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Bitcoin ETF snapshot: Net inflows slow, but continue prior to BTC price rise

Bankrupt lender Genesis has “fully monetized” its nearly 36 million GBTC shares, court documents show

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Bitcoin ETF catalyzing broader merge of TradFi, crypto: BlackRock exec

Bitwise’s chief investment officer said he expects major wirehouses to start clearing access for the US BTC funds in a few weeks

by Ben Strack /
Business

Grayscale to launch a new, smaller fund under ticker BTC 

According to a filing Tuesday, GBTC will seed BTC

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Bitcoin ETF snapshot: GBTC competitors surpass Grayscale fund in AUM

Weekly net inflows into US spot bitcoin ETFs hit $2.2 billion again as BlackRock’s fund has grown to about half the size of GBTC

by Ben Strack /
Finance

GBTC net outflows reach $10 billion two months after ETF conversion

The Grayscale fund has averaged daily net outflows of about $338 million this week, BitMEX Research data shows

by Ben Strack /
Business

Grayscale announces fund aimed at optimizing staking rewards

A source close to Grayscale told Blockworks that the fund was seeded with Grayscale capital on Oct. 2, 2023

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Osprey Bitcoin Trust seeks merger or sale with existing bitcoin ETF

Before Grayscale converted its trust, Osprey’s trust was a competitor

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Bitcoin ETF assets more than halfway to surpassing gold funds

The 10 spot bitcoin ETFs have roughly the same amount of assets as the first physically backed gold ETF by State Street Global Advisors

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Is it too soon to name BlackRock the bitcoin ETF segment winner?

The iShares Bitcoin Trust saw about 40% of the 10-fund category’s trading volumes last week, hitting $10 billion in assets under management

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin ETFs now hold nearly 4% of all bitcoin — and they’re not slowing down

BlackRock’s bitcoin ETF is well on its way to eclipsing MicroStrategy for total bitcoin held

by David Canellis /
FinanceMarkets

Bitcoin ETF net inflows stay positive despite GBTC $600M exodus

Net inflows into the 10 US spot BTC funds dropped from a record $673 million Wednesday to $92 million Thursday

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Bitcoin ETF trade volumes retreat from record level — but stay high

BTC funds from BlackRock, Grayscale Investments and Fidelity each notched at least $1 billion in trade volumes Thursday as crypto rally continues

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Bitcoin ETF inflows hit new peak Wednesday amid BTC price climb

The funds’ net inflows surge of $673 million came on a day during which BTC’s price climbed to roughly $64,000

by Ben Strack /
Business

Grayscale is open to M&A-related opportunities, firm’s CEO says

GBTC operator’s “eyes and ears are open” when approached about potential strategic deals, CEO Michael Sonnenshein says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Genesis gets court approval to offload $1.6B Grayscale shares

A lawyer for Genesis put the value of the Grayscale shares around $1.6 billion

by Katherine Ross /

