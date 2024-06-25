GBTC
Roughly $1.1 billion has left the US spot funds since June 13 as BTC price is down more than 10% in past month
The Federal Reserve leaving interest rates unchanged likely prompted investors to scale back exposure to fixed-supply assets, CoinShares research head says
BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust is on the cusp of passing Grayscale’s GBTC in assets under management
BlackRock’s spot bitcoin ETF has seen zero or negative flows nine times since its 71-day net inflow streak ended on April 24
Grayscale’s spot bitcoin ETF notched positive flows for the first time since becoming an ETF, ending a 78-day outflow run
The world’s largest asset manager sees BTC fund outflows for the first time, while the most money left Fidelity’s product
Grayscale’s strategy may not work as well as BlackRock’s similar actions in other ETF segments, Morningstar executive argues
The US fund segment snapped a five-day net outflow streak on Friday ahead of the bitcoin halving that night
GBTC’s net outflows of $17.5 million on Wednesday mark the fund’s lowest in a single day since it converted to an ETF on Jan. 11
Bankrupt lender Genesis has “fully monetized” its nearly 36 million GBTC shares, court documents show
Bitwise’s chief investment officer said he expects major wirehouses to start clearing access for the US BTC funds in a few weeks
According to a filing Tuesday, GBTC will seed BTC
Weekly net inflows into US spot bitcoin ETFs hit $2.2 billion again as BlackRock’s fund has grown to about half the size of GBTC
The Grayscale fund has averaged daily net outflows of about $338 million this week, BitMEX Research data shows
A source close to Grayscale told Blockworks that the fund was seeded with Grayscale capital on Oct. 2, 2023
Before Grayscale converted its trust, Osprey’s trust was a competitor
The 10 spot bitcoin ETFs have roughly the same amount of assets as the first physically backed gold ETF by State Street Global Advisors
The iShares Bitcoin Trust saw about 40% of the 10-fund category’s trading volumes last week, hitting $10 billion in assets under management
BlackRock’s bitcoin ETF is well on its way to eclipsing MicroStrategy for total bitcoin held
Net inflows into the 10 US spot BTC funds dropped from a record $673 million Wednesday to $92 million Thursday
BTC funds from BlackRock, Grayscale Investments and Fidelity each notched at least $1 billion in trade volumes Thursday as crypto rally continues
The funds’ net inflows surge of $673 million came on a day during which BTC’s price climbed to roughly $64,000
GBTC operator’s “eyes and ears are open” when approached about potential strategic deals, CEO Michael Sonnenshein says
A lawyer for Genesis put the value of the Grayscale shares around $1.6 billion