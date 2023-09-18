Grayscale Investments

Policy

Alameda amends complaint against Grayscale as co-plaintiff search continues

Debtor affiliate of FTX amends its claims against the crypto firm in absence of co-plaintiffs, but still aims to recruit more support

by Ben Strack /
BusinessPolicy

What the GBTC discount could do with Grayscale-SEC case ruling imminent

Crypto firm’s GBTC was trading at a 26% discount on Friday — a narrowing value that could change drastically after upcoming DC Circuit Court of Appeals decision

by Ben Strack /
Business

Alameda looks to rally up co-plaintiffs in case against Grayscale

More than 45 individuals, funds and family offices “have already indicated they are willing to participate,” FTX debtor affiliate claims

by Ben Strack /
FinancePolicy

Grayscale Faces Uphill Battle With Lawsuit Against SEC

Crypto industry watchers are unconvinced Grayscale can win its lawsuit to overturn the SEC’s decision on its spot bitcoin ETF

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Crypto and TradFi Collide at Miami ETF Conference

Firms focused on digital assets shared the stage with some of the largest traditional asset managers

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Grayscale Adjusts Cryptoassets Exposure in Diversified Funds

Blockworks Exclusive: AVAX, DOT and ATOM are added to offerings while SUSHI and SNX are nixed

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Grayscale’s Latest Fund Focuses on Smart Contract Platforms

The world’s largest digital currency asset manager introduced its 18th investment product

by Ben Strack /

