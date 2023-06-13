Haseeb Qureshi

Policy

The SEC is ‘eroding trust,’ Electric Capital co-founder says

“Hey, the entire town, please report to jail tomorrow. You’re all arrested. Everything you’re doing here is illegal.”

by Darren Kleine /
Markets

Crypto Venture Firm Dragonfly Acquires Hedge Fund Backed By A16z, Sequoia

Dragonfly buys early Ethereum, Algorand investor

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Can Crypto Find a New Narrative? | Haseeb Qureshi & Tom Schmidt

Haseeb Qureshi and Tom Schmidt join Jason to discuss the state of the market and debate crypto’s next narrative

by Garrett Harper /
Markets

Dragonfly Capital’s Latest Crypto Fund Aims to Invest From ‘Seed to Exit’

The $650 million vehicle will allow the firm to lead more Series A and Series B rounds

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Multichain Future Debate | Haseeb Qureshi and Avichal Garg

Haseeb Qureshi and Avichal Garg join Jason to debate bridges, funding and a multichain future

