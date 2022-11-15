Home Hide
In the crypto market, liquidity is fragmented between different platforms, making global price discovery almost impossible
When trading is executed on a blockchain ledger, clearing and settlement can happen simultaneously
Institutional investors have historically thrived on reliable market intelligence — a fundamental weapon that is still missing from their crypto investment armory
The debate on Ethereum decentralization surged after the blockchain’s transition to proof-of-stake in September
Bitcoin mining is at a historical level of unprofitability, but merged mining strategies could change the game
Blockchain experts are calling for a new standard of interoperability after a record breaking year of crypto hacks and bridge exploits
Separating hype from facts has helped corporations identify outstanding blockchain applications that drive real-world activity
The race to find ‘real yield’ in DeFi has lending protocols integrating creative new ways to leverage real-world assets
Crypto valuation models require a high degree of understanding, because crypto assets exist along a spectrum of functionality
The next billion users in Web3 need onboarding methods they can trust — Convenient and secure crypto to fiat off-ramps are doing just that
Are most cryptocurrencies securities, or are they commodities? And what difference does it make for the custody and trading platforms that offer them?
A Web3 experience with zero gas fees has an infinite scale similar to current Web2 applications
Crypto capital markets connect yield-seeking investors to capital allocators, often representing a variety of investment strategies
Dark pools played an instrumental role in the lead-up to the 2021 crypto market bull run, but their influence will likely evolve with consolidating liquidity
Organizations such as Credix are working to bring real-world asset lending on-chain
SponsoredWeb3
The metaverse is expanding what it means to be an architect
Bitcoin market fragmentation makes the token less liquid and less fungible — a problem institutional investors can’t ignore
Flashbots is a research and development organization aimed at making the MEV market more efficient, distributed and democratic.
Everything you need to know to navigate the cold winds of a crypto winter
A crypto sale always triggers a taxable event — the IRS requires that you report any gains even if it is made in an alternative digital asset
Escalating geo-political tensions and a rising dollar has complicated the conversation about stablecoin reserve selection.
Despite claims of a crypto winter, the industry needs more finance talent to fix accounting mistakes from the bull market and build for the future
Impermanent loss is when a token’s price change causes your share in a liquidity pool to be worth less than the present value of your deposit. It is considered impermanent because you can recover the loss if the token pair returns to the initial exchange rate. — Amberdata
Ethereum Foundation’s Tim Beiko laid out a four-step roadmap that places the Merge date on the week of Sept. 19