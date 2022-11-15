Home Hide

DeFiSponsored

Can We Solve the Crypto Exchange Liquidity Problem?

In the crypto market, liquidity is fragmented between different platforms, making global price discovery almost impossible

by John Lee Quigley /
Sponsored

Understanding the Biggest Institutional Adoption Bottleneck: Poor Settlement

When trading is executed on a blockchain ledger, clearing and settlement can happen simultaneously

by Brian Nibley /
Sponsored

It’s Not About Crypto Volatility: Institutions Need Better Data

Institutional investors have historically thrived on reliable market intelligence — a fundamental weapon that is still missing from their crypto investment armory

by John Lee Quigley /
EducationSponsored

Why Ethereum Is More Decentralized After the Merge

The debate on Ethereum decentralization surged after the blockchain’s transition to proof-of-stake in September

by Drew Mailen /
DeFiSponsored

POW Isn’t Dead: Merged Mining Solves Bitcoin’s Energy Problem

Bitcoin mining is at a historical level of unprofitability, but merged mining strategies could change the game

by John Lee Quigley /
Sponsored

Rethinking The Crypto Bridge After Year of Hacks

Blockchain experts are calling for a new standard of interoperability after a record breaking year of crypto hacks and bridge exploits

by John Gilbert /
Sponsored

Blockchain Applications and the Rising Digital Asset Class

Separating hype from facts has helped corporations identify outstanding blockchain applications that drive real-world activity

by John Lee Quigley /
EducationSponsored

What Are Real-world Assets? DeFi’s Newest Yield

The race to find ‘real yield’ in DeFi has lending protocols integrating creative new ways to leverage real-world assets

by John Lee Quigley&John Gilbert /
MarketsSponsored

The Investor’s Guide to Crypto Valuations in 2022

Crypto valuation models require a high degree of understanding, because crypto assets exist along a spectrum of functionality

by Brian Nibley /
Sponsored

How Off-ramps Are Onboarding the Next Billion Users to Web3

The next billion users in Web3 need onboarding methods they can trust — Convenient and secure crypto to fiat off-ramps are doing just that

by Brian Nibley /
PolicySponsored

Regulatory Clarity Is Here. What’s Next for Crypto Exchanges?

Are most cryptocurrencies securities, or are they commodities? And what difference does it make for the custody and trading platforms that offer them?

by Brian Nibley /
Sponsored

The Future of Web3 Needs Zero Gas Fees

A Web3 experience with zero gas fees has an infinite scale similar to current Web2 applications

by John Lee Quigley /
Finance

The Investor’s Guide to TrueFi Capital Markets

Crypto capital markets connect yield-seeking investors to capital allocators, often representing a variety of investment strategies

by John Gilbert /
MarketsSponsored

How Dark Pools Quietly Influence Crypto Markets

Dark pools played an instrumental role in the lead-up to the 2021 crypto market bull run, but their influence will likely evolve with consolidating liquidity

DeFiSponsored

What Is DeFi Credit? The Evolution of On-Chain Lending

Organizations such as Credix are working to bring real-world asset lending on-chain

by Brian Nibley /
SponsoredWeb3

The Architect’s Guide to Building in the Metaverse

The metaverse is expanding what it means to be an architect

by John Gilbert /
MarketsSponsored

What Bitcoin Market Fragmentation Means for Its Future

Bitcoin market fragmentation makes the token less liquid and less fungible — a problem institutional investors can’t ignore

by Brian Nibley /
MarketsSponsored

New Flashbots Upgrade Could Revolutionize Crypto Markets After the Merge

Flashbots is a research and development organization aimed at making the MEV market more efficient, distributed and democratic.

by John Gilbert&Drew Mailen /
MarketsSponsored

The Investor’s Guide to the Crypto Bear Market

Everything you need to know to navigate the cold winds of a crypto winter

by John Lee Quigley /
PolicySponsored

The Investor’s Guide to Crypto Taxes

A crypto sale always triggers a taxable event — the IRS requires that you report any gains even if it is made in an alternative digital asset

PolicySponsored

What a Rising Dollar Means for Global Stablecoin Adoption

Escalating geo-political tensions and a rising dollar has complicated the conversation about stablecoin reserve selection. 

by Brian Nibley&John Gilbert /
MarketsSponsored

What Crypto Winter? The Demand for Finance Talent is Booming

Despite claims of a crypto winter, the industry needs more finance talent to fix accounting mistakes from the bull market and build for the future

by Brian Nibley&John Gilbert /
EducationSponsored

The Investor’s Guide to Navigating Impermanent Loss

Impermanent loss is when a token’s price change causes your share in a liquidity pool to be worth less than the present value of your deposit. It is considered impermanent because you can recover the loss if the token pair returns to the initial exchange rate. — Amberdata

by John Gilbert /
DeFiSponsored

A Different Way to Trade the Merge

Ethereum Foundation’s Tim Beiko laid out a four-step roadmap that places the Merge date on the week of Sept. 19

by Brian Nibley /

