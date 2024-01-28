Hut 8 Mining

Business

Crypto Hiring: Hut 8 exec set to take over Celsius mining company

Elsewhere, Bitget sees a rise in ex-banking applicants and Kraken adds leadership to navigate regulation

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

This bitcoin miner is set to buy four Canadian power plants

The move allows Hut 8 to mine more BTC or power high-performance computing applications, such as those related to artificial intelligence

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto miners keep busy ahead of halving with accelerated machine buys

Public mining companies have committed about $750 million to buy machines in the last couple months, BlocksBridge Consulting data shows

by Ben Strack /
Business

New-look Hut 8 eyes AI-related opportunities after merger

Fresh off a combination with US Bitcoin Corp., Hut 8 labels building its presence in AI infrastructure and compute as a key focus

by Ben Strack /
Business

Hut 8 and US Bitcoin Corp can merge, says Canadian court

USBTC shareholders still need to approve of the deal before it goes forward

by James Cirrone /
Business

A deeper look at Hut 8’s imminent merge with US Bitcoin Corp

Friday is the last day for shareholders to vote on Hut 8 Mining’s “merger of equals” with US Bitcoin Corp — a deal that could be finalized by Sept. 30

by Ben Strack /
Business

Hut 8 endures Q2 challenges, but ‘bullish on a diversified strategy’

Canadian company to focus on growing its high-performance cloud computing business after signing five-year deal with Interior Health

by Ben Strack /
Business

Three Deals ‘Emblematic’ of Market During Record Q1 for Crypto M&A

Recent acquisitions by Coinbase, ConsenSys and Hut 8 Mining reflect broader market narratives, advisory firm co-founder tells Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
Markets

What To Expect on Miners’ Q3 Earnings Calls As Industry Remains ‘Distressed’

More miner suffering is likely to be had before more bankruptcies, consolidation, analysts say

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Ex-ETH Miner Hive Blockchain Eyes Buying Opportunities Post-Merge

Firm among those starting to mine Ethereum Classic following blockchain’s transition to proof-of-stake

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: OKX, Bitget Among Companies Boosting Headcount

Crypto winter gives companies “a golden window” to achieve low-cost, high-quality growth, exchange executive says

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Hut 8 Mining Opens Third Facility, Hits 7,000 Bitcoins in Reserves

Company seeks to increase production in coming weeks and ultimately double power at new Ontario site

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Bitcoin Mining Operators Jostling for Market Share in 2022

Miners Marathon and Stronghold have more upside than competitors, analyst says

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin Miners Marathon Digital, Hut 8 Plot Hashrate Growth

The overall bitcoin hashrate hit an all-time high of 208 million terahashes per second on Jan. 1

by Ben Strack /
Markets

How Crypto-Related ETFs, Stocks Have Performed Compared to BTC

The stock prices of Marathon Digital and Hut 8 Mining have each increased by about 250% in the last 12 months

by Ben Strack /

