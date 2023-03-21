Immutable X
There are a total of 7 articles associated with Immutable X.
The partners aim to disrupt the multi-billion dollar gaming landscape
by Shalini Nagarajan /
A flurry of trader activity and speculation of layer-2 projects have seen their associated tokens posting gains to start the year
by Sebastian Sinclair /
Upcoming Web3 gaming title Angelic partners with layer-2 ImmutableX
Polkastarter hosted the Gam3 Awards show to recognize Web3 gaming in 2022
The company’s goal is to foster mass adoption of gaming, collectibles, music and sports NFTs
Greenoaks Capital and Coatue led the Series D funding round
The NFT startup announced a $200 million financing round on Monday
by Morgan Chittum /