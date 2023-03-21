Immutable X

There are a total of 7 articles associated with Immutable X.
Web3

Immutable and Polygon Join Forces To Attract Web3 Game Developers

The partners aim to disrupt the multi-billion dollar gaming landscape

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Ethereum Layer-2 Token Prices Up Double Digits This Year

A flurry of trader activity and speculation of layer-2 projects have seen their associated tokens posting gains to start the year

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Game Studios Promise More Fun With Collaborate-to-earn Model

Upcoming Web3 gaming title Angelic partners with layer-2 ImmutableX

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Gam3 Awards 2022: Which NFT Game Has the Most Potential According to the Industry?

Polkastarter hosted the Gam3 Awards show to recognize Web3 gaming in 2022

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Immutable Earmarks $500M Fund for Gaming, Web3 Development

The company’s goal is to foster mass adoption of gaming, collectibles, music and sports NFTs

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Ethereum Layer-2 Developer StarkWare Valued at $8B Following $100M Raise

Greenoaks Capital and Coatue led the Series D funding round

by Ornella Hernandez /
FinanceMarkets

Immutable Notches $2.5B Valuation After Series C Funding

The NFT startup announced a $200 million financing round on Monday

by Morgan Chittum /

