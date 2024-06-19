Index Coop

DeFi

Index Coop RWA basket builds on hyETH experiment

Non-US investors have a new way to access RWA-focused tokens

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Index Coop’s Money Market Index Wants to Diversify Your Stablecoin Holdings

Diversification can help minimize inherent risks in holding cryptocurrencies

by Bessie Liu /
FinanceWeb3

DAO Index Fund Aims to Compete with Biggest Asset Managers in the World

DAOs in the digital asset community are member-owned communities that lack a centralized leader. While collaborative in nature, DAOs are not usually seen in an asset management setting.

by Casey Wagner /
DeFiFinance

BitGo and Index Coop Partner to Build ‘Blue Chip’ Experience for DeFi Investment

For DeFi to take off amongst institutional investors, there needs to be an access point and a product of a higher caliber than what retail traders are comfortable with

by Sam Reynolds /

