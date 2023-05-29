Indonesia
Those using crypto to pay for accommodation, restaurants, activities or shopping will be dealt with “firmly,” Bali’s governor reportedly said
Indonesia’s cultural heritage is at risk due to a lack of investment, access to finance, digital transformation and global distribution, says Quantum Temple founder
Indonesia is mulling new rules on crypto exchanges to stamp out foreign ownership and stop reinvestment of user funds
Banking the unbanked is a common theme among cryptocurrency proponents
Indonesia will begin taxing crypto transactions by May 1, charging 0.1% on both VAT and income tax
Joint venture would allow Binance access to the fast-growing Indonesian market, with institutional support from the nation’s largest bank
Indonesia has more crypto than stock traders and a burgeoning DeFi industry. StraitsX also issues the SGD stablecoin in Singapore.
The group regards the speculative nature of cryptocurrency as problematic — a subject of some debate in other Muslim-majority countries.