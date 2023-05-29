Indonesia

article-image

Policy

Bali Warns Tourists Against Using Crypto as a Form of Payment

Those using crypto to pay for accommodation, restaurants, activities or shopping will be dealt with “firmly,” Bali’s governor reportedly said

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Startup Helps Indonesia’s Tourism Economy Survive

Indonesia’s cultural heritage is at risk due to a lack of investment, access to finance, digital transformation and global distribution, says Quantum Temple founder

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Indonesia Wants Crypto Exchanges to Stop Reinvesting User Funds

Indonesia is mulling new rules on crypto exchanges to stamp out foreign ownership and stop reinvestment of user funds

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

Mastercard Partners With Fasset to Drive Financial Inclusion in Indonesia

Banking the unbanked is a common theme among cryptocurrency proponents

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Policy

Indonesia To Introduce 0.1% Crypto VAT, Income Tax Next Month

Indonesia will begin taxing crypto transactions by May 1, charging 0.1% on both VAT and income tax

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Binance Considering Institutional Partnership With Indonesia’s PT Bank

Joint venture would allow Binance access to the fast-growing Indonesian market, with institutional support from the nation’s largest bank

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

StraitsX Launches Indonesian Rupiah Stablecoin

Indonesia has more crypto than stock traders and a burgeoning DeFi industry. StraitsX also issues the SGD stablecoin in Singapore.

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Indonesian Religious Council Says Crypto is Forbidden

The group regards the speculative nature of cryptocurrency as problematic — a subject of some debate in other Muslim-majority countries.

by Sam Reynolds /

