Markets

Bitcoin ETF snapshot: Record volumes lead to second-best weekly inflows

Assets under management in crypto investment products approaching the peak set in Nov. 2021, according to CoinShares

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Hong Kong Has ‘Around 10’ Fund Managers Gone Crypto — But More Are Expected

Fund managers across Hong Kong have been recently granted special licensing upgrades to handle more crypto

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Risk-off Sentiment Incoming, but Crypto Investment Products Aren’t Listening

Year-to-date inflows for crypto investment vehicles now total $230 million

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Crypto Fund Flows Dropped From $9.1B to $433M — But Beat 2018 Levels

Ethereum investment products dragged down an already rough year for flows into digital asset investment products, CoinShares report finds

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Crypto Investment Product AUM Down 55% in 2022

Equities peaked in early January 2022, setting markets up for sharp declines over the rest of the year

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

What FUD? CoinShares Reports Largest Crypto Inflows in Months

An inrush of $42 million into digital asset investment products last week marked the highest level in 14 weeks, according to CoinShares data

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Trading Volumes for Crypto Investment Products Hit 2-year Low

Trading volumes fall to 2-year low and digital asset offerings see third straight week of net outflows following strong July, according to CoinShares data

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Bitcoin Investment Products Endured $453M of Outflows Last Week

CoinShares reports record outflows, driven by redemptions from Purpose Investments offerings

by Ben Strack /
Finance

WisdomTree to Launch Digital Assets Consumer App

Digital Wallet to allow users to save, spend and invest in cryptocurrencies and tokenized versions of physical assets

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Digital Asset Investment Products See First Outflows in 17 Weeks: Markets Wrap

Digital asset investment products saw their first week of outflows in over 4 months

by Sam Martin /
Finance

MassMutual’s Flourish Crypto Adds ETH, Releases Regulatory Blueprint

Flourish Crypto launched in September 2021 first with bitcoin as RIAs continued to express interest in digital asset investment opportunities.

by Casey Wagner /

