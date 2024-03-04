investment products
Assets under management in crypto investment products approaching the peak set in Nov. 2021, according to CoinShares
Fund managers across Hong Kong have been recently granted special licensing upgrades to handle more crypto
Year-to-date inflows for crypto investment vehicles now total $230 million
Ethereum investment products dragged down an already rough year for flows into digital asset investment products, CoinShares report finds
Equities peaked in early January 2022, setting markets up for sharp declines over the rest of the year
An inrush of $42 million into digital asset investment products last week marked the highest level in 14 weeks, according to CoinShares data
Trading volumes fall to 2-year low and digital asset offerings see third straight week of net outflows following strong July, according to CoinShares data
CoinShares reports record outflows, driven by redemptions from Purpose Investments offerings
Digital Wallet to allow users to save, spend and invest in cryptocurrencies and tokenized versions of physical assets
Digital asset investment products saw their first week of outflows in over 4 months
Flourish Crypto launched in September 2021 first with bitcoin as RIAs continued to express interest in digital asset investment opportunities.