MarketsPolicy

Crypto Chaos Dims Prospects of US Bitcoin ETF: Analysts

The discount of Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) hits record 41% in the wake of crypto exchange FTX’s fall

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Is a Change to ‘Exchange’ Definition Key to Bitcoin ETF Approval?

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, fund groups weigh in on potential implications of the SEC’s proposed amendment

by Ben Strack /
MarketsWeb3

What Crypto-related ETFs Could Hit the US Market in 2022?

Breaking down the metaverse products and other strategies that are on deck amid the wait for a spot bitcoin fund

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

What Does Demand For Bitcoin Futures ETFs Look Like in 2022?

Global X’s offering could be “more palatable” for advisors and long-term investors compared to its competitors

by Ben Strack /

