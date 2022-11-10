James Seyffart
There are a total of 4 articles associated with James Seyffart.
The discount of Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) hits record 41% in the wake of crypto exchange FTX’s fall
Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, fund groups weigh in on potential implications of the SEC’s proposed amendment
Breaking down the metaverse products and other strategies that are on deck amid the wait for a spot bitcoin fund
Global X’s offering could be “more palatable” for advisors and long-term investors compared to its competitors