Jason Yanowitz

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Jason Yanowitz.
Announcements

Blockworks acquires The Drop, a web3 newsletter brand

Blockworks Editorial will produce and publish a revamped version, five days per week. The Drop joins Blockworks’ portfolio of media brands alongside The Breakdown, Forward Guidance, Lightspeed, and more.

by Jason Yanowitz /
Announcements

Blockworks Unveils New Research Offering

Media company seeks to offer “most powerful research and data platform in crypto,” co-founder says

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Gmoney on the BAYC x CryptoPunk Acquisition | Weekly Roundup

Gmoney joins Jason and Santiago to discuss intellectual property, NFTs and YugaLabs’ CryptoPunks acquisition

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: What Is SWIFT and How It Impacts Russia | Weekly Roundup

Jason Yanowitz and Santiago Roel Santos are joined by Simon Taylor to discuss SWIFT, stablecoins and why they both apply to Russia and Ukraine

Web3

Why All the Hate Directed at Web3?

Large groups of people rarely get riled up about ideas that turn out to be nothing burgers

by Michael Ippolito /

