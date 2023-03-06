kevin kang

There are a total of 5 articles associated with kevin kang.
Policy

SEC Alleges BKCoin Collected From Crypto Investors, Ran Fraud Scheme

BKCoin Management and one of its former executives misused millions of dollars raised from crypto investors, agency says

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin Presses Range Highs Amid Russian Gas Payment Speculation

The price of bitcoin has not ended a week above $44,000 in six months

by Macauley Peterson /
FinanceMarkets

As Ukraine Crisis Underscores Bitcoin as Risk Asset, Volatility May Be Here To Stay

Cryptocurrencies have largely traded in tandem with US stocks as of late

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

2022: The Year Crypto Comes of Age

A look at the major questions, issues and likely developments in BKCoin Capital’s crystal ball

by Kevin Kang /
Markets

Crypto: Are We All Nuts or Onto Something?

With bitcoin’s capped supply at 21 million as well as Ethereum’s EIP-1559 expected to go live next month, which will evolve Ethereum as a deflationary asset, I believe the writing is on the wall when it comes to what will hold value over the coming decade.

by Kevin Kang /

