Law

There are a total of 6 articles associated with Law.
DeFiPolicy

DAOs Favor Classic Tax Havens, Pass Up Crypto-friendly US States

SushiDAO has recently made plans to set up its new legal structure in the Cayman Islands and Panama

by Bessie Liu&Jack Kubinec /
Policy

Panama’s President Partially Vetoes Crypto Regulations

The President of Panama has partially vetoed the country’s crypto bill which now heads back to the National Assembly for a vote

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

BitMEX Co-Founder Delo Gets 30 Months Probation, Avoids Jail Time

BitMEX co-founder Ben Delo will carry out his sentence of 30 months of probation without being confined at home

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Celsius Lawyers Up Following Account Freeze, Liquidity Crunch

Celsius decision to hire a top US law firm follows the crypto lender’s freezing of user accounts amid a liquidity crisis

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Two Europeans Charged In US Over Virgil Griffith North Korea Sanctions Case

The pair allegedly conspired to violate sanctions by recruiting Griffith to provide crypto and blockchain services to North Korea

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy Signs Legal Framework for Crypto

The law establishes a formal framework for a legal digital asset market which will include a licensing regime and regulatory supervision

by Sebastian Sinclair /

