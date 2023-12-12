LimeWire

There are a total of 4 articles associated with LimeWire.
article-image

Business

New LimeWire AI-powered music platform uses Polygon, Algorand

Company continues use of blockchain technology to make AI-generated user creations ownable and tradeable

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

LimeWire continues Web3 journey with ‘creator studio’ on Polygon

Initially allowing users to produce images or enhance existing ones via various AI models, new creator studio’s next use case is music creation

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Web3

LimeWire Will Pay You Crypto For ‘Downloading’ Pirated ‘Music’

A cute LimeWire marketing campaign ahead of its crypto token sale plays on nostalgia for pirated music from the early 2000s

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Can LimeWire Brand Juice Adoption of New NFT-based Music Marketplace?

A pair of entrepreneurs has bought the rights to the defunct file-sharing service and plans to launch a new site in May

by Macauley Peterson /

