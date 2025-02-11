Litecoin

Is a litecoin ETF the 2025 frontrunner?

Many look to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas for credibility regarding ETF approvals

by Ben Strack /
ETP: Exchange-traded patience

Canary CEO Steven McClurg has “a high level of confidence” there’ll be more spot crypto ETFs in the US market this year

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Canary Capital plots litecoin ETF just days after XRP proposal 

Industry watchers have said planned products focused on crypto assets outside of BTC and ETH could face regulatory hurdles in the near-term

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Litecoin celebrates two milestones as it struggles to hold relevancy

Litecoin is said to have now processed nearly one and a half times more transactions this year than in 2022

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

The Litecoin halving is hours away: Here’s what to know

The price pump that historically comes as a result of Litecoin halvings already happened this time around, analyst says

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Halvings Seem to Move Bitcoin and Litecoin in Very Different Ways

Litecoin is silver, Bitcoin is gold, except their issuance slows down dramatically every four years, thanks to halvings

by David Canellis /
Markets

Litecoin, Dogecoin See Mining Surge After Prices Rise Post-Merge

The Ethereum Merge wiped out an enormous segment of the crypto mining sector. But where did all that hash rate go?

by David Canellis /
Finance

Coinbase Partners With MUFG For Japanese Expansion

The partnership will help Japanese people access the platform to trade on Coinbase’s exchange by offering “MUFG Quick Deposit” for users in the country, it said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

