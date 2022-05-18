LMAX Digital

Markets

Big Money Crypto Traders Still Bullish on BTC and ETH, LMAX CEO Says

Institutional crypto exchange LMAX Digital marked its biggest trading day of the year last week as markets bounced

by David Canellis /
Finance

What’s Stopping Institutions from Moving Headlong into Digital Assets?

Mercer is the CEO of LMAX Group, a global, high-growth financial technology company based in London

by Liz Coyne /
DeFi

Galaxy Partners with Pyth to Push Better Bitcoin Pricing On-chain

The first major institutional exchange to join Pyth network in June 2021 was LMAX Group, a leading operator of execution venues for FX and cryptocurrency trading.

by Sam Reynolds /
Sponsored

Top 5 Must-Haves for Institutional Digital Asset Investors

Retail exchanges typically aren’t equipped to provide the kind of trading environment that institutions demand.

by Brian Nibley /
Markets

Financial Services Investor J.C. Flowers & Co. Takes Stake in Institutional-Focused LMAX Group

Deal values LMAX Digital parent LMAX Group at $1 billion, and will be used for international expansion.

by Sam Reynolds /

