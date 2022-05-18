LMAX Digital
There are a total of 5 articles associated with LMAX Digital.
Institutional crypto exchange LMAX Digital marked its biggest trading day of the year last week as markets bounced
by David Canellis /
Mercer is the CEO of LMAX Group, a global, high-growth financial technology company based in London
by Liz Coyne /
The first major institutional exchange to join Pyth network in June 2021 was LMAX Group, a leading operator of execution venues for FX and cryptocurrency trading.
Sponsored
Retail exchanges typically aren’t equipped to provide the kind of trading environment that institutions demand.
by Brian Nibley /
Deal values LMAX Digital parent LMAX Group at $1 billion, and will be used for international expansion.