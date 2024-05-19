London

There are a total of 5 articles associated with London.
article-image

DeFi

Pump dot Fun exploiter identified and arrested in London

A private security firm tracked down @STACCoverflow, who was taken into custody early Saturday

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Finance

Former BlackRock Global Equities Head Running Crypto Fund

Blockworks exclusive: Old Street Digital has put together one of crypto’s top teams, by TradFi standards, for sub-$10M fund

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Developers Do Not Have a Fiduciary Duty to Bitcoin Owners, Judge Rules

London High Court rejects Craig Wright’s claim that developers must help him access bitcoins from allegedly lost private keys

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Ether Burns Hit $100 Million Post EIP-1559 Activation

Ether briefly enters a deflationary cycle as more blocks were burned than issued during one cycle.

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

DeFi

Ethereum ‘Hard Fork’ Means Lower Gas Fees and Higher ETH Pricing

Days before the London Hard Fork and EIP-1559 is scheduled to be enabled, options data from Derebit suggests Ether will hit $5000 by the end of the year, if not by the close of September

by Sam Reynolds /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.