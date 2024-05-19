London
A private security firm tracked down @STACCoverflow, who was taken into custody early Saturday
Blockworks exclusive: Old Street Digital has put together one of crypto’s top teams, by TradFi standards, for sub-$10M fund
London High Court rejects Craig Wright’s claim that developers must help him access bitcoins from allegedly lost private keys
Ether briefly enters a deflationary cycle as more blocks were burned than issued during one cycle.
Days before the London Hard Fork and EIP-1559 is scheduled to be enabled, options data from Derebit suggests Ether will hit $5000 by the end of the year, if not by the close of September